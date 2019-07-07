Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Upped Position by $1.30 Million; Cim Investment Mangement Has Cut Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by $564,864 as Market Value Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 849,200 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.97M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: WSR Investor Notice: June 17th Deadline in Lawsuit against Whitestone REIT announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. 18,350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dumont Blake Ltd stated it has 5,685 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 201,952 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com. First Personal Services reported 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Redwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 63,314 shares. 75 are owned by Alphaone Inv Ltd Llc. Echo Street Ltd Co holds 2.12% or 845,038 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Group Inc has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation holds 0.23% or 484,396 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Inc owns 3,435 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 98 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Colorado-based Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fmr Llc owns 9.11M shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,895 shares to 2,995 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Advisors has invested 2.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability owns 6,350 shares. Sageworth Trust Com reported 14 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,390 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 3,655 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated reported 43 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Company has 44,501 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com holds 1.05% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Weik Cap Mngmt holds 1.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,078 shares. 49,679 are held by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,054 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company invested in 136,891 shares. Doliver Advsr LP holds 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,415 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Company invested in 7,845 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Liberty Mngmt has 16,305 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.