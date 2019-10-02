Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $10.68 Million; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose, Ledyard National Bank Lowered by $1.27 Million Its Holding

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 43,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 89,023 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.72M, down from 132,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $216.59. About 2.67 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 69.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 4,020 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552,000, down from 13,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 703,151 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17,765 shares to 296,140 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Advisers Llc holds 42,010 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 14.28 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.08M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership reported 5.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2,532 are owned by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bowling Portfolio Limited Com owns 6,540 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 183,274 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Argent Tru Com holds 24,100 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Violich Capital Mgmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,165 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 301,020 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability holds 302,280 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Pure holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,024 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.10M for 25.44 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

