Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Holding; Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stake Has Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99M, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.9. About 1.64M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 389,424 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 11/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Dedicates Its US Regional Headquarters Office in Walnut Creek, California; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 29/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Acquires a 97.6 MWp Solar Power Project in Argentina; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR BUYS A 97.6 MWP SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN ARGENTINA; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC. LOSES BID FOR DELAY IN TARIFFS ON PANELS; 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Partners with Global Investment Holdings to Develop and Provide Services for up to 300 MWp Solar Projects in EMEA; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR 1Q NET REV. $1.42B, EST. $1.39B; 13/04/2018 – TARIFFS ON CANADIAN SOLAR PANELS ALLOWED BY U.S. APPEALS COURT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc accumulated 14,667 shares. Trust Advisors holds 8,320 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. 3,600 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan). 12.39M were accumulated by Geode. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd reported 2,027 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 2,820 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett Com Inc reported 9,914 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Abrams Bison Invests Limited Liability reported 21.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cullinan Associates holds 44,630 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 690,000 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn stated it has 11,500 shares. Kepos Cap Lp owns 10,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. S R Schill & Associates invested in 4,751 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47,300 shares to 85,800 shares, valued at $30.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 389,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,600 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

