Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lowered Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas (Put) (CRZO) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Put) (CRZO) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 94,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, down from 174,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 4.53M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49 million shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $14.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 290,774 shares to 12.14 million shares, valued at $908.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 234,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16,867 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited (Call) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

