Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $458.98 Million; Lodge Hill Capital Lifted Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $2.52 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Investors Ser Inc accumulated 3.23% or 413,192 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 64,316 shares. Advsr Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,363 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 589,522 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 15,100 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brandywine Management Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 226,729 shares. 1.76M are owned by Legal General Gp Public Limited. Franklin Resource holds 0.09% or 3.33M shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 300 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,360 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 14,986 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares to 40,561 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested 0.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Telemus Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 734 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 0.36% or 5,069 shares. 7,197 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Cooperman Leon G reported 86,489 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Inc accumulated 73,300 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 2.37% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,386 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 1.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Research And Comm invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.07% or 989 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.12% or 80,636 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 5,061 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Limited Company owns 16,702 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.