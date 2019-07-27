Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Decreased Its Holding; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Maintains Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,500 shares to 212,490 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,966 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cwm Lc accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1,366 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,597 were accumulated by Argent Co. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 275,355 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 18,550 shares stake. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 18,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap accumulated 900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 52,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,358 shares. Regent Inv Management Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 3,125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 750 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $14.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 315,515 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $575.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 443,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

