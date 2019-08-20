Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Amerisource (ABC) Stock Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Stake by $1.91 Million

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 9,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $242.2. About 1.52M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.71 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86.77. About 517,346 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $236.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.06 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,892 are held by Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd. Aqr Capital Llc has 0.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.69M shares. Northrock Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bluefin Trading Limited Company reported 2,896 shares. Lourd Cap Lc holds 2,143 shares. Bristol John W & Co Ny accumulated 343,252 shares. Viking Global LP owns 3.74M shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Community Bancorp Na stated it has 7,472 shares. Conning Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 170 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.07% or 1,619 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 54,628 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated accumulated 57,798 shares or 2.47% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).