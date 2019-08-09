Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Decreased Stake by $862,771 as Stock Rose; As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Raised Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 20,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 46,308 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 25,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 341,636 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,166 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 34,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $248.79. About 1.09 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 7,500 shares to 4,612 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 6,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,308 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2019: SUNW, JKS, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Announces First Quarter 2019 Results: Revenues of $310 million, Cash from Operations of $75 million and Net Profit of $26 million – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 2 shares to 93 shares, valued at $28.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Heineken N V Sponsored Adr Lev (HEINY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.50 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.