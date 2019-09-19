Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Upped Its Holding; Southern Co (SO) Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Trimmed Position

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 526,794 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 330,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62B, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $231.87. About 625,132 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares to 134,364 shares, valued at $145.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Bank reported 6,386 shares. Sterling Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 2,532 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 33,924 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 43,417 shares stake. Iberiabank Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 3,814 shares. 29,585 were reported by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company holds 16,268 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 2.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roosevelt Investment holds 79,420 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 6,813 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 14,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 23,368 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.83 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset has invested 0.53% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 1,565 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc holds 55,355 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 47,562 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 886,020 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 431 shares. Btim reported 8,928 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,075 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 169,364 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 236,791 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hills Bancorp Tru Communication has 5,929 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 12,245 shares.