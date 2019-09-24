Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Increased Stake; As Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Rose, Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $44.20 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 86.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 616 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 96 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, down from 712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 241,116 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 1,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 289,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.74M, up from 288,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $226.88. About 1.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19,885 shares to 662,533 shares, valued at $88.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 92,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,427 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 169,987 were accumulated by Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp. Bragg Fin Advsr stated it has 1.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 236 were accumulated by Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 8.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 40,922 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated invested in 9,275 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 30,888 shares. 6,082 are held by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Fjarde Ap has 279,655 shares. 38,511 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd. Stearns Ser Grp Inc accumulated 939 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 21,977 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn accumulated 1,358 shares. Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma holds 0.9% or 289,900 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Com accumulated 11,737 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 17.79 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,731 shares to 5,725 shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.