Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Cim Decreased Holding by $405,162; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Dr Horton (DHI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 77.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.46M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bankshares Division invested in 0.1% or 17,563 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 479,001 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Diker Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11,070 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs invested 2.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 59,976 shares. 5,744 were reported by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Dsam Ptnrs (London) accumulated 236,961 shares. Hartford Inv has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 49,608 shares. Loews holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dubuque Commercial Bank And accumulated 0% or 171 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Corporation Oh has invested 1.32% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton fiscal Q3 beats, announces $1B stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,000 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) by 47,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.94 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 199,205 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Company accumulated 1.74% or 15,164 shares. Miles has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 494,966 shares. Trust Investment holds 2.42% or 8,320 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp reported 12,375 shares. Toth Advisory reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 1.77% or 23,760 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 738,031 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 10,859 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisory has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Montag A Associates invested in 22,651 shares. Bailard reported 35,284 shares.