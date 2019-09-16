Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.74 Million as Share Value Rose; As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Its Stake by $733,700

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 66,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67 million, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 7.83 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 19,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 82,361 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.10M, up from 62,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $233.29. About 1.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.52% or 202,268 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Homrich Berg reported 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Diversified Trust has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.12% or 27,295 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Btr Capital holds 1.54% or 33,783 shares in its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt stated it has 34,995 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.71M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Pettee Investors reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.86% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dana Advisors Inc accumulated 1.43% or 118,489 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 23,060 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2,439 shares to 79,109 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,903 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56M for 37.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.