Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Increased Holding by $334,191 as Stock Declined; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Value Declined, Harris Associates LP Has Raised Position by $9.83 Million

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 1,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,446 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 14,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $244.01. About 6.73 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 72,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.06 million, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 10.47M shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 203,475 shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $173.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 752,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.66M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,300 are held by Violich Mgmt Inc. Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested in 23,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 241,136 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Barclays Public Limited has 854,575 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 2,657 shares. 1,504 are held by Wealthquest. Boston Rech, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,282 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hrt Fin Limited Company has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 2,040 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 31,722 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Cipher Lp holds 0.49% or 45,637 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,500 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares to 148,530 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,083 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 938,282 were reported by Pictet Asset Limited. Trust Advsr invested in 8,320 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.64% or 9.28 million shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 591,000 shares or 5.63% of the stock. 20,419 were reported by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. Cohen reported 66,114 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 4.32M shares. Evergreen Cap Llc has 16,702 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.22 million shares. Yhb Incorporated reported 1% stake. Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 1.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 71,685 are held by Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Paloma Ptnrs holds 4,337 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.09% or 1,216 shares.