Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Burney Co Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Associated Banc (ASB) Valuation Declined, Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Position

Burney Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 5,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,041 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.19 million, down from 123,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $253.05. About 1.87M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Associated Banc (ASB) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 470,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Associated Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 443,892 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 14,667 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fisher Asset Management Ltd accumulated 5,297 shares. Karp Capital has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palouse Cap Management holds 1.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 13,923 shares. Moreover, Murphy has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 35,295 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 182,381 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd has 0.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 214,155 shares. Hennessy Advisors owns 13,400 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,946 shares. Navellier & Assocs holds 9,815 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,569 shares to 53,374 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 46,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,765 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.84 million shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 550,957 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 208,534 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated stated it has 47,070 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co, a New York-based fund reported 688,240 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 410 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 107,009 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 27,400 shares. Cna reported 0.25% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Covington Management reported 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 57,300 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $140.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 210,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc..