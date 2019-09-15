Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Brighton Jones Cut Holding by $597,537 as Market Value Rose; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) as Stock Value Declined

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 5,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 857.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 89,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 100,001 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, up from 10,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 5.06M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 16,232 shares to 23,054 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc by 5,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,777 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 18,465 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $26.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 15,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.