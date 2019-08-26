Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Increased Position; Creative Planning Has Raised Nike (NKE) Stake by $10.35 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,172 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 4,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $232.67. About 1.08M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Creative Planning increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10271.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 123,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 124,454 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 1.91M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,330 shares to 17,955 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,001 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ww Invsts accumulated 41.73 million shares or 2.5% of the stock. Rothschild Cap Prtn Ltd Llc owns 15,521 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd holds 1.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 486,307 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stelliam Invest Management LP holds 1.59% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Incorporated holds 1.07% or 20,434 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 129,981 shares. Boston And Mgmt owns 818 shares. Moreover, Northstar Gp has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca reported 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colrain Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Florida-based Naples Global Advsrs has invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 17,833 shares to 7.06 million shares, valued at $429.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

