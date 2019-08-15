Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Increased Position; Loews Increased Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $10.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 65.34 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $244.21. About 2.16 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,250 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Savings Bank reported 3,290 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.32 million shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has 4.88% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,461 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com invested in 1.05M shares or 1.87% of the stock. Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westpac Bk owns 144,423 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware holds 1.09% or 27,377 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv has invested 1.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Star reported 44 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 15,000 shares. Markston Intl Lc has 2,655 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 342,780 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,759 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 139,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).