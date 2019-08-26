Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake; Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Stock Value Declined While Osmium Partners Trimmed Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,249 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.82. About 993,949 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 24,950 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $4.74 million activity. $78,047 worth of stock was bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,588 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 361 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 14,124 shares. 69,509 are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Sei Invests holds 0% or 26,711 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd accumulated 14,569 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 47,952 shares. Fmr has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 579 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 13,400 shares. Osmium Ltd Liability reported 6.36% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Legal & General Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 718 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 35,775 shares to 9,950 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,210 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.