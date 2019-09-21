Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Its Position by $2.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Share Price Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 11,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 321,967 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.56 million, down from 333,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 66.90% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 50,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 93,470 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, down from 144,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.50 million shares traded or 21.84% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 30,884 shares. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.25% or 671,822 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 0.22% or 10,886 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc reported 5,083 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.68% or 8,125 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,038 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc owns 5,245 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Co has 11,606 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Management Lc has invested 1.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1,539 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested 0.96% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bluefin Trading Llc holds 0.04% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. 1,850 are held by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 27,295 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,764 shares to 74,989 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 286,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 913,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 59,922 shares to 107,204 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc by 17,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 57.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.