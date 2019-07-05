Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased Stake by $585,637 as Stock Price Declined; Swift Run Capital Management Increased Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $499,980; Shares Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,028 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.35M, down from 335,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,860 shares to 592,694 shares, valued at $65.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).