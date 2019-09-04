Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Boosted Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 277,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.46 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 3.28M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $227.55. About 2.21 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital invested in 0.74% or 6,289 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com invested in 136,170 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 460,961 shares. Private Asset reported 923 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 5,873 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc stated it has 43,248 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co stated it has 27,214 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blb&B Lc accumulated 0.03% or 997 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc accumulated 710 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.04 million shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 12,587 shares. Brinker Incorporated owns 0.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 41,247 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 80,636 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 8,909 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 43,560 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd stated it has 6,410 shares. Parametrica stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 17,308 shares. Blue Chip Prtn, Michigan-based fund reported 5,644 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 7,630 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,915 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 543,613 shares. Birmingham Management Incorporated Al invested in 0.18% or 4,525 shares. 70,515 are held by Ltd Ca. Ci Invs stated it has 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Colonial Trust Advisors holds 6,159 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Lc stated it has 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

