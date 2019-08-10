Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Boosted Position; New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding by $89.09 Million as Stock Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 3.82 million shares traded or 91.86% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 9,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 53,073 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 43,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How The New York Times Has Performed During The Trump Presidency – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,572 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 26,676 shares. Fairpointe Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd holds 625,593 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 50,600 shares. Slate Path Cap Ltd Partnership has 10.09% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 3.79M shares. Jefferies accumulated 20,774 shares. Amg Funds Lc has invested 0.82% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Mason Street Ltd Co reported 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 35,180 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc has invested 0.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company reported 0.15% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eagle Ridge Mngmt stated it has 7,242 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 46,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.92% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schmidt P J Investment has invested 2.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 1.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,469 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 2.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,305 shares. Research Communication invested in 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1,499 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,029 shares. Assetmark holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 28,619 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 1,928 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc reported 2,423 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,885 shares. Ally Incorporated reported 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Could Be A While Before This ETF Really Bounces Back – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares to 110,657 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,372 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.