Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Boosted Position; As Centene (CNC) Stock Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Upped Its Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 2.70 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 10,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $233.97. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Company holds 0.37% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 85,788 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 565,364 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc owns 5,756 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guardian Tru reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sterling Capital Lc owns 11,190 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 150 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). High Pointe Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.05% or 14,500 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 24,672 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clark Capital Gp has invested 0.61% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 414 shares. Texas-based Hilltop Holdg has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 254 are owned by Destination Wealth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,344 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 11,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,622 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.