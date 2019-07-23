Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Declined While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Upped Position; Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Caci Intl (CACI) Holding by $1.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $210.87. About 125,624 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,745 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 5,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $255.32. About 3.35M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.48M for 24.98 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 33,772 shares to 52,672 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 236,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,482 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com reported 2,751 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 100 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 5,003 shares. Snyder Management Lp holds 166,476 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,000 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 758,126 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 19 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 198,539 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 166,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. James Investment Research accumulated 0.04% or 3,745 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 0.25% or 308,024 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity.

