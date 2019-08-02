Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Decreased Its Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $936,364

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares to 42,289 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,659 are held by Synovus Fin Corp. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.41% or 847,259 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Triangle Wealth holds 0.69% or 5,323 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt holds 2,880 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 73,926 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,325 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 129,981 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 23,353 are held by Argent Trust. Diversified Trust holds 37,002 shares. Strategic Fincl Services accumulated 27,208 shares. Ci Invs reported 1.04M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. 50,913 were reported by Foyston Gordon And Payne. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 704 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,700 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National Vision Holdings, Inc. Appoints Heather Cianfrocco to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’ve Been Boasting For 3 Weeks About What I Got Right, Time To Confess What I Got Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.13 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.