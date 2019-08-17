Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose While Marco Investment Management Lifted Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $1.81 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 16,310 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 174,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 158,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,187 shares to 58,064 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,111 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Ltd has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,055 shares. Polaris Management Ltd Co owns 199,942 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 932 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp accumulated 400,029 shares. St Germain D J invested in 0.33% or 12,117 shares. New York-based Tompkins has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 83,013 are held by Veritas Invest (Uk) Limited. 2.15 million were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Lc reported 30,665 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 14,333 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation holds 4.68% or 468,822 shares. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 350 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.02% or 206,664 shares in its portfolio. Consulate has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability has invested 6.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,728 were accumulated by Scott And Selber Inc. 105,959 are held by Tru Com Of Virginia Va. Lenox Wealth Inc invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 14,004 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Investors holds 0.26% or 14,800 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 65,917 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Llc owns 1.71 million shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,618 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Inv Counsel holds 33,261 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa holds 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,230 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Synovus Fincl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 119,908 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 43,471 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 0.02% or 3,908 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc Com by 10,671 shares to 607,750 shares, valued at $53.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).