Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted by $902,538 Its Holding; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Cut Holding by $10.09 Million as Market Value Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,249 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 280,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.88 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 46,810 shares to 158,216 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,676 shares to 28,265 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,210 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

