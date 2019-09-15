Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose While Allen Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; As Ltc Properties (LTC) Shares Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Its Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ltc Properties Inc (LTC) by 83.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 21,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 46,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 25,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ltc Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 192,229 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 86,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 547,537 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.61 million, up from 460,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold LTC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 29.49 million shares or 0.54% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 12,000 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 467,478 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). State Street invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested in 60,870 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% or 866 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 36,564 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 76,028 shares. Legal & General Group Plc accumulated 243,534 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr accumulated 12,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And Research Inc has invested 0.34% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Schroder Inv Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 9,290 shares to 275,841 shares, valued at $46.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 182,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 15,053 shares to 141,438 shares, valued at $21.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,227 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.