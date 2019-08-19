Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose While Abrams Bison Investments Boosted Holding by $13.59 Million; Van Berkom & Associates Holding in Shutterstock (SSTK) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 118,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 188,549 shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 54,628 shares. Page Arthur B holds 6,376 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 624 shares. Jcic Asset holds 14,416 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.96% or 100,000 shares. 310,277 are held by Victory Cap Inc. Heritage Investors Management Corp accumulated 57,597 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,576 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 5.01M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.24% or 19,121 shares. Highlander Management Llc has invested 3.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dodge Cox holds 1.28% or 6.30 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Advsrs has 2.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Loews has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Shutterstock (SSTK) Names Rachna Bhasin to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shutterstock, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shutterstock Announces Management Changes – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) While The Price Tanked 50% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.