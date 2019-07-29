Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined While Cognios Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $509,561; Chou Associates Management Cut Its Sanofi (SNY) Position by $2.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 11,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $253.76. About 1.29 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 1.94M shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi Chief Financial Officer Contamine Plans to Step Down; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Advent International enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zentiva, Sanofi’s European generics business; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi: First-quarter 2018 Business EPS up 1.4% at CER; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4,750 shares to 26,266 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

