Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Upped by Birinyi Associates Inc; Linden Advisors LP Has Cut Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $734,305

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 1.76M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.41 million for 23.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested in 573,419 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.88M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 187,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 202,560 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 92,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 89,710 are held by International Grp Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.07% or 657,728 shares in its portfolio. 605,097 are held by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,517 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 249,258 shares stake. Pnc stated it has 23,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northern holds 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 1.75 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,248 shares in its portfolio.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45M shares to 17.26M shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc 2.50 15Aug25 (Prn) by 3.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 74.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Int Ltd 1.25 15Sep22 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,347 were accumulated by Family Mgmt Corporation. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 62,942 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Healthcor Management LP reported 556,560 shares. Hgk Asset Inc accumulated 1.98% or 26,535 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 508,379 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 5,589 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1.22M are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Fincl Advisory Service, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,905 shares. Central Bancorp Company reported 24,315 shares. Century Incorporated owns 4.81 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 868 are held by Compton Mgmt Ri. Magnetar Fincl Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,173 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Proshare Advsrs Limited has invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Capital Advsr invested 2.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).