Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Raised by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Oppenheimer & Company Boosted Position by $421,520

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,172 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 4,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $240.16. About 2.95M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 4,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 132,578 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 127,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 3.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group invested in 551 shares. Meritage Port Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cohen Steers Inc owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 98,021 shares. Cap Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 73,956 shares. Schaller Invest Group Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sky Inv Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 2.6% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 80,037 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs has 201,437 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Field And Main National Bank has 5,554 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,045 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cohen Klingenstein Limited has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 24,805 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0.01% or 550 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,485 shares to 396,327 shares, valued at $25.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 23,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,848 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,976 shares. Prudential holds 1.82M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 24,558 shares. Guardian Cap LP invested in 74,030 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 30,859 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mai Capital Mngmt owns 84,131 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 19,737 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corp reported 18,854 shares stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 81,215 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,897 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 131,081 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory reported 1,711 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,110 shares to 28,789 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,793 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.