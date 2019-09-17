Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Raised by Alexandria Capital Llc; As Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Rose, Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $10.51 Million

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 129,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 560,868 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.53 million, down from 690,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 313,241 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,030 shares to 4,781 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 9,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,614 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $115.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.