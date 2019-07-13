Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Maintained by Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,048 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 794,857 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 3,013 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,405 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Violich Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 1,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,289 are held by Oarsman Capital Incorporated. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Ser reported 12,201 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 19,542 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct. Oak Limited Oh owns 9,250 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt has 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 18,115 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc accumulated 517,018 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 1,390 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,948 shares to 121,470 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,956 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, January 17. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 4,975 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 214,117 shares. De Burlo Gru has 7,800 shares. New England Research reported 0.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group accumulated 49,884 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 239,197 were accumulated by Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust. Tompkins Financial owns 6,979 shares. Cap holds 1.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 64.84 million shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 1.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59,366 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And stated it has 0.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Salem Inv Counselors owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,917 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.46% or 25,027 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

