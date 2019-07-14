Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Maintained by Clough Capital Partners L P; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 2,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.04M, down from 92,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 427,466 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW)

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 6,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,095 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 39,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 EPS, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.81M for 14.47 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 194,485 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $693.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Petroleum Co by 50,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,573 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 77 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Serv Incorporated has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bridges Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,395 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 9,118 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 21,646 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management owns 156,759 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.17% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,040 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 1,059 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.09% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co holds 0.02% or 51,320 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 180 shares. Toth Advisory has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Service Advisors owns 18,787 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: W W Grainger, AES and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger declares $1.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6 Percent And Authorizes Repurchase Of Additional 5 Million Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43,570 shares to 68,480 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) by 33,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,448 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management Corp has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,800 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 360,781 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 3.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Quantres Asset Management reported 9,500 shares. Logan Mgmt holds 0.39% or 25,349 shares. Indiana-based Kessler Investment Gp Ltd has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,075 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 54,628 shares. 15,188 are owned by Mader Shannon Wealth Mngmt. Axa holds 0.84% or 869,367 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,628 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 1,247 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 184,983 shares. L And S Advsr invested in 15,525 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Wade G W Inc has 967 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.