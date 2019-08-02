Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Maintained by Birinyi Associates Inc; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shareholder Fpr Partners Boosted Its Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 827,182 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.35M, up from 823,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 927,813 shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares to 7.03 million shares, valued at $268.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Service holds 84,487 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House has invested 0.16% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.4% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 9,086 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Amp Investors Ltd holds 16,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 11,712 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Com owns 88,805 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 136,264 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 4,164 are owned by Huntington Bancorp. Prudential invested in 0.04% or 205,729 shares. Fir Tree Capital LP holds 7.31% or 677,520 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 4,621 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 4,444 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 82,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 22,500 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regal Inv Advsrs Limited invested in 1,885 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.95% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First City Cap Mngmt invested in 1,690 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Yhb Advsrs has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mariner invested 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Srb Corp owns 2,740 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 1.22 million shares. Dupont reported 157,255 shares stake. Granite Invest Partners Ltd holds 0.93% or 66,347 shares in its portfolio. 17,168 are owned by Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 3,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.15% or 10,799 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.