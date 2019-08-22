Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Increased by Johnston Asset Management Corp; Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose While Mckinley Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 4,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 64,840 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 59,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $234.16. About 2.65M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 404,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32M, up from 398,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 1.45 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 1.03% or 19,077 shares. Hilltop accumulated 0.31% or 5,824 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc owns 1.46M shares. Eagle Cap Management Limited Co invested 4.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 1,390 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Foundry Prtn Ltd has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 11,578 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group stated it has 79,884 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 2,153 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,979 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 6,203 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.37% or 449,681 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Redwood Invests Lc holds 1.15% or 63,540 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10,715 shares to 466,789 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,747 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 848 shares to 7,138 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 16,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,167 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Autus Asset Ltd owns 147,336 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 1.14% or 27,633 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Essex Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,729 shares. Moreover, Stadion Money Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,678 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lagoda Inv Mngmt Lp reported 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raymond James Fincl Incorporated stated it has 555,460 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 233,100 shares. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.41% or 100,545 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Co has invested 2.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 66 were accumulated by Jcic Asset. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corp reported 274,044 shares. 550,879 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

