Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Riverpark Capital Management Llc; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 57,195 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.96 million, up from 54,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 2.93M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 16,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 48,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 909,872 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,829 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,505 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 975,217 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1,417 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has 0.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 62,652 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 980,139 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Com invested 4.56% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 129,047 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Uss Investment Mngmt Limited owns 421,993 shares. Ipg Llc holds 846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,427 shares. Monetta has 2.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,000 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 3,814 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.98 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Ltd has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,429 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 13,253 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.04% or 4,122 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Argyle Mngmt holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 21,765 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,517 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,570 shares. 30 were accumulated by Macroview Mngmt Lc. Atlantic Union State Bank reported 8,811 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 19,060 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Northern Corp accumulated 7.30 million shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 493,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).