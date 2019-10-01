Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc; Antero Res (AR) Holder Hightower Advisors Raised Position by $954,355

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1773.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 190,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 201,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 10,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.46% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $2.825. About 4.46 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 20,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $213.5. About 2.30 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 31,726 shares to 7,614 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 54,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,775 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. 7,350 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $49,946 were bought by RADY PAUL M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 200 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 1.18 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 25,815 shares. Mountain Lake Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 4.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sailingstone Partners Ltd invested in 12.17% or 21.38 million shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 12,779 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 10,457 are held by First Republic Inv. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.68% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 696,172 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 187,223 shares. Hap Trading Limited Company holds 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 50,470 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Qs Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Alberta Inv Management owns 67,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.