Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Focused Investors Llc; Philip Morris International (PM) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increased Its Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 207.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 7,627 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 2,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 627,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.21 million, up from 480,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 22,133 shares to 865,069 shares, valued at $136.11M in 2019Q2.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

