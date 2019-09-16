Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Has Raised by Lone Pine Capital Llc; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Ptc (PTC) by $956,394 as Stock Price Declined

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 197,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920.47M, up from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $234.94. About 856,875 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 19,759 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 30,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 128,510 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 62.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “PTC Vuforia Named “Best in Class” in Independent Analyst Report – Financial Post” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 0.07% stake. Senator Investment Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 900,000 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hrt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 18,350 shares. Tdam Usa reported 97,166 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 164,400 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 15,245 shares stake. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 6,978 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability reported 4,131 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 24,463 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.27% or 181,877 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,518 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 6,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 25,164 shares to 97,082 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 45,850 shares. Newfocus Financial Gp Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 33,850 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa owns 16,378 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakworth Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 3,377 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa owns 10,886 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Uss Investment Limited reported 1.1% stake. Axa stated it has 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 33,685 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 128,029 shares. Capital Ca owns 8,925 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,450 shares. Hm Payson And holds 0.03% or 3,241 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 86,221 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 28, 2019.