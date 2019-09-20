Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Has Boosted by Compton Capital Management Inc; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Value Rose, Holder P-A-W Capital Trimmed Position

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $234.01. About 2.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 261,237 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.17 million for 129.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.