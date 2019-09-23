Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Citigroup Position in Jd Com (Put) (JD) Has Decreased by $3.42 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 2,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 19,438 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 22,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) (JD) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 113,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 977,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.61 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10 million shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 1.13M shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 658,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 64.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

