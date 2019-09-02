Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Its Stake; American Assets Investment Management Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) Has Lifted by $580,000 as Stock Price Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 80,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 385,399 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.29M, up from 305,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Management holds 9,678 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv has 2,150 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 1.82M shares. Greenwich Wealth Lc holds 20,582 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt stated it has 3,753 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 68,325 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested in 13,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Interstate Bancorp reported 25,281 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 14.05M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,547 shares. Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 17,370 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.73% or 78,152 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 710 shares. Kessler Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 16,530 shares to 98,477 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 116,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,231 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Smithfield Tru invested in 0.03% or 8,275 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability invested in 32,907 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pacific Global Mgmt holds 8,095 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 3,081 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.47M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.31M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd invested in 11,185 shares. Qs Lc invested in 99,170 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,070 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 675,185 shares in its portfolio. 52,310 are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 15,727 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny owns 28,978 shares. American Research has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).