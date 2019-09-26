Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Yakira Capital Management Lifted Its Celgene (CELG) Holding

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 5,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 38,737 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45M, up from 33,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $221.96. About 207,273 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 92,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 200,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.56M, up from 108,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 103,329 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,587 shares to 40,900 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 158,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,123 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). S&Co has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,487 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc invested in 0.16% or 1,626 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 363,059 shares. Adirondack Trust Company reported 1,491 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 25,593 shares. 6.75 million were reported by Abrams Cap Mngmt Lp. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 1.12 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 31,234 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Evercore Wealth Limited has 6,241 shares. 102,503 are owned by M&T Natl Bank Corporation. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Management Grp Inc has 1.78% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 3,614 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 31,170 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 3.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,596 shares. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 529 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bailard Incorporated has 35,034 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com invested in 0.44% or 16,268 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation holds 40,922 shares or 8.86% of its portfolio. Oak Associates Ltd Oh has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Everett Harris Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Umb State Bank N A Mo invested in 152,352 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Financial Architects Inc owns 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 760 shares. Farmers Comml Bank owns 1,375 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,915 shares to 147,808 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

