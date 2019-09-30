Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose While Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Raised Its Position; As Icf International (ICFI) Shares Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 40,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 20,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.2. About 3.90 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 38,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 325,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70 million, up from 287,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 107,894 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Coho Ltd has 4.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 772,156 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd invested in 12,245 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Group Incorporated has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.82% or 1.11M shares. Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.19% or 2,113 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 1.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.00 million shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or holds 3.54% or 35,095 shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Tru Communications Dba First Bankers Tru Communications accumulated 4,945 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 1,655 were reported by Boston Family Office Lc. Field And Main Bank stated it has 11,455 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 245,507 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 9,574 shares. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 1,491 shares. Btc Cap has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wellington Shields Capital Llc holds 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,457 shares.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 14,866 shares to 65,824 shares, valued at $14.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 98,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,608 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).