Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Declined While Telemus Capital Trimmed Its Holding; Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Its Holding

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.17M market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $0.1244 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9644. About 446,119 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 4,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 36,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $12.67 during the last trading session, reaching $260.15. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33B for 18.74 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,989 shares to 48,989 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Connecticut-based Benin Mngmt has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital Ww Invsts reported 41.73 million shares or 2.5% of all its holdings.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.