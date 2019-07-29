Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Declined While Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Stake by $12.35 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Decreased by $20.55 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $253.99. About 614,322 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 130,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.55 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 2.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 629,237 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $26.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 85,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $16.55 million activity. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.58M on Friday, February 8. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $811,530. On Tuesday, February 5 Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 434.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.84 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 450,000 shares to 498,772 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp.