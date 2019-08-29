Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Upped by Abrams Bison Investments Llc; Franklin Resources (BEN) Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Its Position

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $231.99. About 2.62 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company's stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 1.52 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 502,051 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15 shares. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability accumulated 519,556 shares or 6.56% of the stock. Hartford Financial reported 3,802 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 59,833 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Epoch Invest Incorporated has invested 1.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,000 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Pictet North America Advsr reported 3,125 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc, New York-based fund reported 5.01 million shares. Cibc Mkts reported 321,687 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cetera reported 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1.43 million are held by Swedbank. Regent Investment Lc has 0.94% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,414 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 95 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.