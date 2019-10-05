Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Maintained by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation; Invesco LTD Boosted Its Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) by $50.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 40,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 20,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 207.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 510,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 756,395 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.64M, up from 245,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.48. About 615,968 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

